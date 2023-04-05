Rapper Sarkodie has joined the list of Ghanaians who were thrown into a state of frenzy after a video of some young men who look like some popular musicians went viral on social media.

The four self-imposed doppelgängers made up of ‘fake’ King Promise, Medikal, Mr Drew and Kuami Eugene were spotted at an unknown location hanging out.

The video certainly cracked Sarkodie’s ribs, forcing him to share it with his fans with a hilarious caption.

“There’s always a way out … called some of my superstars to pull up for the #JamzWorldTour … they gave me mad attitude plus ridiculous fees so …. 🙏🏿 #Jokes” he wrote.

There’s always a way out … called some of my superstars to pull up for the #JamzWorldTour … they gave me mad attitude plus ridiculous fees so …. 🙏🏿 #Jokes pic.twitter.com/gBASnXT7N6 — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) April 4, 2023

