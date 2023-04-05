Chelsea are in advanced talks with club legend Frank Lampard to return as caretaker manager until the end of the season.

Lampard was at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night to watch their goalless draw against Liverpool just 48 hours after Graham Potter was sacked.

If talks go well, Lampard is set to be in charge for their next game at Wolves on Saturday this weekend.

Lampard was due to attend a promotional event in London tomorrow, which has now been postponed.

The club’s record goalscorer has been out of work since January after losing his job at Everton.

A potential caretaker move for the 44-year-old comes after Chelsea held talks in London with former Barcelona and Spain boss Luis Enrique over their managerial vacancy.

The 52-year-old, who is out of work after leaving the Spain job following the World Cup, won the treble at Barcelona in 2014/15, lifting LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League.

Chelsea are set to assess up to seven candidates as they undergo what they insist will be an “exhaustive process” to replace Potter.

Julian Nagelsmann, Mauricio Pochettino, Ruben Amorim, Oliver Glasner and Luciano Spalletti are also among those under discussion internally at Chelsea. However, Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi is not believed to be on the list.

Sky in Germany arereporting Nagelsmann that talks between the former Bayern Munich head coach’s representatives and Chelsea are ongoing and positive.

The 35-year-old wants to manage in the Premier League and sees it as his natural next destination but will not be rushing into a decision over his future amid strong interest from Chelsea and Tottenham.

The German wants a short period to reset after being sacked by Bayern last month and his preference is to oversee a full pre-season when taking on a new job.