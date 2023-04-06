Ghana forward, Mohammed Kudus has suffered an injury in a Dutch cup game against rivals, Feyenoord.

Ajax recorded a 2-1 win over Feyenoord at the Duip stadium in the semifinal clash on Wednesday night.

Dusan Tadic opened the scoring account on the 14th minute. Santiago Gimenez got the leveller before Davy Klassen sealed the win just six minutes into the second half.

The 22-year-old started the game but then picked up what looked like a muscle injury before being substituted on the 60th-minute mark.

He was replaced by Portugal’s Francisco Conceicao.

It is not clear the extent of the injury or whether the Black Stars player was only substituted as a precaution. But he went down, clutching his hamstring.

Kudus is enjoying his most prolific season yet, with 18 goals in 38 games so far, while contributing 4 assists.

Victory for Ajax has set up a final meeting with PSV Eindhoven on 30th April, 2023.