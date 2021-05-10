Two persons have been reported dead after a taxi crashed into a drinking spot at Chirapatre in the Asokwa municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Reports indicate three persons were at the spot at the time of the incident at about 6:30 pm on Sunday, May 9, 2021.

One person reportedly escaped unhurt while two others were rushed to the Kumasi South Hospital.

The two victims, identified as 70-year-old Mary Amoah and 51-year-old Sampson, were later pronounced dead.

The driver, who was learning how to drive, allegedly lost control of the steering wheel and veered into the drinking spot.

Assembly Member for the Kyirapatre Electoral area, Bismarck Osei Tutu, confirmed the incident to Citi News.

ALSO READ:

“One of my community members called me that there has been an accident, and so I rushed to the scene. When I came, I realised two victims have been admitted to the hospital.

“I called the Asokwa District Commander, and he ordered his men to come. So I went to the police station, and I was told the two are dead. Per the background I received, the crash occurred because the river was learning how to drive in the night.”

Meanwhile, the body of Mary Amoah has been deposited at the Pramso Hospital morgue while efforts are being made to contact relatives of the other deceased.

Police at the Asokwa District Command have picked up the driver and one other person in connection with the incident.

The taxi cab has also been towed to the police station.