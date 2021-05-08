The New Patriotic Party (NPP) South Africa Women’s Organiser, Bethel Obeng Abebreseh Boateng, has passed on.

Details of the death of Rose, as she was popularly called who died aged 41, is not immediately known.

However, she will be laid to rest today, May 8, 2021, at Adiebeba School Park, Opposite Royal Park on the Ahodwo Road in Kumasi of the Ashanti Region.

ALSO READ:

A thanksgiving service will be held at the same venue on Sunday, May 9, 2021.

The deceased was survived by three children.

Read the details of the funeral below: