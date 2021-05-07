New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu constituency, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has cautioned against attacks on people calling on President Nana Akufo-Addo to fix the country.

He has described the campaign as legitimate, adding people must be allowed to speak out when in a fix.

“Let us respect the rights of #FixTheCountryNow campaigners. The harsh response and attacks sometimes do not help the situation. Let us be decorous in our languages,” he cautioned.

The campaign, which started off from social media, has become an issue of national interest but has been greeted with mixed reactions.

It has resulted in a protest slated for Sunday, May, 9, 2021, dubbed ‘FixTheCountry’ for participants to vent their spleens over what they described as failure on the part of government to improve the lives of the citizenry.

The planned protest is in limbo after the police indicated that it could not provide security due to the COVID-19 pandemic – a development the conveners of ‘FixTheCountry’ described as very disappointing.

RELATED:

Reacting to the development on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Mr Afenyo-Markin, who is also the Deputy Majority Leader, stated it is not right to attack people when they call for accountability.

“We must be careful with our utterances and action because the people look up to us. We must blame ourselves for #FixTheCountryNow and other agitations. Have we communicated to the people enough?” he lamented.

However, he expressed hope the government will find a solution to the agitations following a meeting between the National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah and the conveners of the campaign.