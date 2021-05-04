Conveners of the social media #fixtheCountry campaign have formally written to the Ghana Police Service over a planned demo on May 9, 2021.

Social media personalities including Efia Odo, DKB, Comedian Warris, Speak Up Ghana, Gyai Gyimii and Ghanaians at large have used the hashtag to call on government to attend to problems facing the country.

They have lamented the hike in fuel prices, poor education, healthcare delivery, poor road network among others.

Participants are expected to assemble at Independence Square at 8:30 am for the march to commence at 9:30 am.

“From the Independence Square, the group will continue along the 28th February Road, then join the Atta Mills High Street; then down Graphic Road towards circle, using Dr. Busia Highway, and then return on Dr Busia Highway to meet Ring Road West Road.

“Then continue on that street through Ring Road central, then Odoi Kwao Loop, then join Hilla Limann Highway, then Turn on Sunyani Avenue continuing straight till turn on Kanda Link, then Turn on President Drive, then continue till we hit Liberation Road, then continue down Liberation Road till 37 Maxmart where Group Disperses,” the statement read.

The organisers, in their letter to the police, noted May 9, was chosen for two reasons.

“May 9, was selected to capture the restless spirit of the over 126 Ghanaians who lost their lives some 20 years ago at the Accra Sports Stadium due to the “institutionalized incompetence and disregard for Ghanaian lives.

“It is also to commemorate the 26th Anniversary of the anti-government Kume Preko Demonstration of May 11, 1995 which was championed by President Akufo-Addo, Charles Wereko-Brobbey, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Akoto Ampaw and Napoleon Abdulai,” parts of the letter added.

ALSO READ:

The conveners have also given the assurance that they will hold the march in strict adherence to the safety protocols with the coronavirus pandemic in mind.

Read the full letter below: