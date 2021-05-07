The Coalition of aggrieved customers of Menzgold (CACM), has decided to join the planned #FixTheCountryNow demo slated for May 9, 2021.

The group has explained they associate themselves with the intention of the demonstration.

Conveners of the demo have vowed to use the medium to vent their spleens over what they described as failure on the part of the government to improve the lives of the citizenry.

The planned protest is in limbo after the police indicated that it could not provide security due to the COVID-19 pandemic – a development the conveners of ‘FixTheCountry’ described as very disappointing.

However, the coalition, in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Fred Forson, indicated they will join in on May 9 or whatever the agreed date will be.

They have, therefore, urged all members to avail themselves to join the protest.