The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has announced that this year’s ban on drumming, noise-making will commence on May 10.

As part of preparations towards the annual Homowo festival of the Ga’s, the Traditional Council will commence a one-month ban which ends on June 10.

AMA has issued directives in the interest of peace, harmony and national security.

It said in a statement that during the period of ban, all worship activities must be confined to church or mosque premises and all noise levels must be minimised to the barest limit possible.

Positioning of loud speakers outside church activities is also banned, together with roadside evangelism.

AMA is also cautioning religious bodies, traditional groups and the general public to be devoid of derogatory and inflammatory comments.

