The Greater Accra Regional Police Command says it cannot sanction the proposed #FixTheCountry protest as it goes against the ban on public gatherings.

The Public Relations Officer of the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, DSP Effia Tenge said “the Police cannot sanction such illegality”, citinewsroom.com reported.

“The Command received a letter of notification on Tuesday afternoon of an intended demonstration slated for the 9th of this month. The Regional Command met the convener, who was accompanied by one other person. We told them that we understand their standpoint but then, there [are restrictions] on public gatherings, as such, the Command may not be able to provide the necessary security for the proposed demonstration.”

“However, they may come back when the restrictions are lifted,” she added.

She warned that if the group goes contrary to their recommendation, they will face the rigours of the law.

A group of Ghanaians who are unhappy with what they call the economic challenges in the country have declared their intention to protest on May 9, 2021.

The group has been expressing its displeasure over the failure of successive governments to improve the living standards of Ghanaians on Twitter using the hashtags; #FixTheCountry and #FixTheCountryNow.

They cited ‘dumsor’, unemployment and poor healthcare systems as proof of successive governments’ mismanagement of the country.

The group said it does not intend to deliver a petition to the presidency but will converge on Independence Square at 8:30 am for the march to commence at 9:30 am.

“The march will proceed peacefully and at a socially distanced pace from the Blackstar Independence Square Station,” the group further indicated in a statement.

#FixTheCountry has been in the social media trends for about 48 hours.

It was initially started by some young persons on Twitter, but some celebrities later joined the campaign to hold the government accountable.