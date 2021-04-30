The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II received massive cheers from his subjects as he rode around Kumasi Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

Otumfuo visited Adum, the central business district of Kumasi, to perform a rite as part of the celebration of the Awukudae festival.

The Awukudae festival happens to be one of the two main Adae festivals of the Asante people.

The Asanthene arrived at Adum in a long convoy of expensive vehicles. Among the vehicles was an antique Rolls Royce which the king rode in.

Upon seeing the convoy of their king, many of the traders and other people around the Hello FM area in Adum trooped to the street to cheer him on.

In a video, one woman who was so excited could not help but get closer to the streets while others raised their hands in hailing their king.