Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings has finally found her voice three months after her husband, Jerry John Rawlings’ demise.

Her voice was heard after she was given the opportunity by Musician Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) to give an address at the virtual concert in memory of the late former President.

Mrs Agyemang Rawlings, who confessed life had not been easy, thanked the Ghanaian people for the support and love they showed her and her family, which she said had made it easy for them to survive.

Through MUSIGA, she also thanked the Akufo-Addo-led government for its role in helping give Mr Rawlings a befitting burial.

Her greatest thanks went to MUSIGA for recognising that her late husband was really committed to the industry, for which he had a close relationship with its stakeholders.

Explaining why the former President had such passion for the entertainment industry, she disclosed Mr Rawlings believed for a country to develop economically, sectors such as sports, arts and music could not be overlooked.

This, she said goes a long way to elevate the character of the people as music forms part of culture.

She was particularly excited about the concert, which she said is an indication her husband’s legacy still lives on.



