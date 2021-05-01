Aside the astute military man he was, the late former President Jerry John Rawlings had a soft side, one that included his love for music.

A fan of both local and international music, Mr Rawlings never hesitated to throw a beam on artistic works that project the Ghanaian culture.

As far back as 1992, he built a National Theatre to accommodate performances and later in his life, hosted a few top rated musicians for a special music session.

For this same reason, the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has organised a virtual concert in memory of their late fan, a part of many to come.

From legendary music to contemporary Highlife and Hiplife music, traditional songs and even Raggae, artistes billed to perform did not disappoint in their quest to make the show an electrifying one.

Silicon Production House was at the mercy of musicians who were charged and they challenged their vocal cords to produce soothing songs for audiences who showed up for Mr Rawlings.

The musical show was set off by talented and versatile musicians who play all the chromatic skills on a flute and harp to produce a dirge, Dela Botri, followed by Osei Korankye.

The Wulomei group, headed by Naa Amanoa had the crowd cheering when they performed their popular Ga songs amid cultural dancing.

The gospel genre was definitely not left out. Former President of MUSIGA, Diana Hopeson and Celestine Donkor, ushered fans into the high heavens with celestial praise for the exemplary life and passing of Mr Rawlings.

international artiste, Pat Thomas shouldered the Highlife category. The epitome of Ghanaian music proved he deserved his aged tag as the Golden Voice of Africa.

Yaa Yaa and Okyeame Kwame had audience on their feet by performing one of their popular songs, Faithful. Their chemistry on stage was one that was a delight to watch.

Revered Grammys award nominee, Rocky Dawuni also gave Afrobeat stamina while Kofi Kinaata gave a soothing yet powerful rendition of some of his songs.

The ever-energetic Nat Brew, popularly known as Amandzeba, elicited nostalgia and performed his two decades old Kpanlogo fever, Wogbe Jeke and other Ga songs.

Top Jamaican artiste Chizzy Wailer was there to throw his support behind Ghana’s music industry and blessed the Silicon House with his presence and enviable voice.

Asanqoma flew down the curtains of the whole show meant to keep flames of Mr Rawlings’ memories, contribution and achievement burning.

