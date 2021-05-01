The entire Christ Embassy congregation has been thrown into a jubilatory mood following the brith of Arielle, the first grand child of pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the Founder and President of LoveWorld Incorporated, also known as Christ Embassy, based in Lagos, Nigeria.

Announcing the good news, the excited grandfather wrote: “So thrilled with boundless joy to welcome my new baby grand daughter, Arielle Rachelle-Marise. We’re all full of praise to the Lord for His priceless gift and grace through Sharon and Phil, parents of the newborn. Glory to God.”

Sharon, the first daughter of pastor Oyakhilome got married to her Ghanaian lover, Phil in 2018.

Pastor Chris and his daughter, Sharon

The young couple Sharon and Phillip Frimpong, whose love story moved people to tears, had their wedding twice.

While pastor Oyakhilome was noticeably present at their daughter’s traditional and white wedding ceremony in Nigeria, his ex-wife Anita was also noticeably absent.

So, to honour her mum who was reportedly banned from showing up at the Nigerian royal wedding, Sharon had a second wedding reception in the United Kingdom and this time, Pastor Oyakhilome was absent.