Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, Founder and President of Christ Embassy church, is set to hold a three-day healing programme ‘Healing Streams With Pastor Chris’ from Friday, July 9 up to Sunday, July 11.

Interestingly, pastor Oyakhilome’s healing programme coincides with the funeral of founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations Prophet Joshua whose week-long funeral began on Monday.

His remains will be laid to the earth on July 9.

Pastor Oyakhilome has been silent on prophet Joshua’s death. The clergyman has not paid a condolence visit to prophet Joshua’s wife, Evelyn despite initially parleying with prophet Joshua.

Prophet TB Joshua

Pastor Oyakhilome’s last healing programme took place in March.

According to the statement, some of the miracles witnessed during the last programme included a young Mongolian woman who had her leg grow out and her gait corrected, a South African who got a brand-new heart; and a young Nigerian that had his hearing fully restored.

The statement read: “This has heightened expectations for the upcoming programme as far higher numbers of participants have already pre-registered for the event. And to ensure that nobody is left behind, efforts are being made to ensure that the programme is beamed across the world to many venues.

“To this end, homes, offices, hospitals, prisons, orphanages, police stations, military bases, beauty salons, superstores, malls, parks, laundromats, workshops, conference centers are being converted to healing centres to beam the programme live to participants across every country on earth with plans to reach at least six billion people globally.

“Pastor Chris has already prophesied that wherever people gather to participate in this programme, the power of God will be transmitted right into that place and there will be extraordinary miracles following the mighty move of God’s Spirit.”