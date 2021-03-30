Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the Founder and President of LoveWorld Incorporated, also known as Christ Embassy, has slammed pastors who are advocating for Covid-19 vaccines.

According to him, such pastors have weak faith in the Lord because they do not believe in the powers of the Almighty God.

“I can’t understand how a minister of the gospel would be waiting for some vaccines to be the solution to the world. Where is your faith? What happened to you? We cannot make such recommendations, it is not our calling to make such recommendations. We cannot be used for that. As a minister of the gospel, you should not be used for that.

“How can you become a minister of vaccines? What happened to you? Where is the word of God in your mouth?”

He continued querying why pastors would put the word of God aside to preach about vaccines.

“Do you realise that if you would believe in Christ and in the word of God the way you believe in this vaccine, there will be power in your mouth? He (God) made us healers.

“What is wrong? What has happened to you? When did we start making that kind of recommendation to God’s people? For God’s sake, think again. How can they send us to the churches to tell them to go take the vaccine?

“Listen, if I say to someone, you shall live and not die, that’s it for him. Isn’t that the Bible that you read? Where is your God of Elijah, your God of Moses? Where is your God of Peter, James and John? What is the matter with you?” he asked.