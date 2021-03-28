An Ambulance driver, who was shot dead by robbers while conveying a pregnant woman, has been buried.

Senior Emergency Medical Technician, Abraham Tetteh, died on Saturday morning while on admission after a gunshot wound to his eye.

Almost two months after his demise, Mr Tetteh has been laid to rest after an emotional burial ceremony at Saglemi Tsopoli, Old Ningo.

His funeral was graced by colleagues who were present to pay their last respects.

The mortal remains of Mr Tetteh was conveyed in an ambulance-designed coffin, unlike the usual wooden coffins.

Some of his male colleagues were seen doing press-ups and demonstrations, while the females carried his wreaths.

After the ceremony, his coffin was lifted by some emergency medical technicians amid tears to his final resting place at Dzahama Family Cemetery at New Ningo.