The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has purchased office equipment for all premier and division one clubs.

These equipment include computers, printers and turbonet for internet connection.

This forms part of GFA’s efforts to ensure that the clubs run their offices efficiently.

The outfit, in a Facebook post, announced the equipment were purchased for all 16 GPL, 48 DOL & 16 WPL clubs.

ALSO READ:

All 10 Regional Football Associations are also expected to benefit from the project.

This, they explained, was from money allocated from the FIFA Forward 1.0 funds.

Inter Allies, Medeama SC, Great Olympics and Asante Kotoko are part of the first clubs to receive their equipment.