It has emerged that an Accra-based priestess was among some people who were arrested at an alleged marriage ceremony between two females at a popular LGBTQI+ joint at Kwahu-Obomeng in the Eastern Region.

The wedding ceremony, according to information, was held in a rented house at dawn, however, the ceremony was cut short after a team of Police and traditional authorities stormed the place and arrested them.

A friend to the priestess, Nii Nerttey made this known on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday.

He explained that he was at Obuasi but had to come to Kwahu Obomeng to secure bail for the priestess after receiving a distress call from her.

“I was at Obuasi when the priestess called me that she has been arrested at Kwahu when she came for a birthday party. I remember she invited me to the birthday party but I couldn’t join her because I was busy that day.

“So I was at Obuasi when she asked that I come to Kwahu. I drove all the way there and realised she had been arrested together with some lady friends,” he narrated.

“When I arrived at the police station, I met my friend and five others who were also arrested. I asked what the priestess had done and was told by the police that they were caught when organising a lesbian wedding and not birthday party. I didn’t believe them because I knew the priestess was there for a friend’s birthday party,” he said.

According to him, he had no idea the number of females at the party, adding that even some of the food and cakes he saw showed that it was a birthday party and not a lesbian marriage.

He said he is currently in Accra with the priestess after securing bail for her.

The Police were literary forced to grant the female suspects bail due to the unavailability of a female cell at the station.