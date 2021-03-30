The police at Walewale in the North East Region has arrested three suspected robbers believed to have attacked motorists on the Walewale-Zangum road.

The robbers were arrested by residents of a nearby community after they injured two riders and exchanged gunfire with a police officer who run into the attack.

The municipal police commander, DSP Cosmos Awe, confirming to JoyNews, said the police officer, who was also wounded in the attack together with the other victims, were rushed to the Walewale government hospital for treatment.

“The attack happened earlier in the night but we never had information about the attack. It was about 12:45 am, I had a call from a colleague in Bolga, who said he has received information that three suspected thieves were arrested and kept at the chief’s palace and needed assistance,” he told JoyNews’ Eliasu Tanko.

He said that the witness, who raised the alarm for the robbers’ arrest, said he overheard them talk about assaulting the police officer.

DSP Awe stated that the robbers were initially arrested without any belonging but their motorbikes were later retrieved.

He added that the suspects have been remanded into police custody by a Circuit Court in Tamale for further investigations.