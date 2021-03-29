The Mpraeso Police have disrupted an alleged marriage ceremony between two females at a popular LGBTQI+ joint at Kwahu-Obomeng in the Eastern Region.

Some 22 persons, including six men, were arrested in the process.

A local reporter, Kwasi Dwamena, who made this known on Adom FM’s Midday News, reported that there were about 50 guests in attendance.

“The police had information that some people, suspected to be gays and lesbians, were having a party and named the party, ‘birthday party’ and they had planned to have a marriage ceremony, meaning two ladies were going to get married,” Kwasi Dwamena narrated.

They then proceeded to the premises of the house where the supposed party was taking place.

According to reports, announcements from the Master of Ceremony during the event pointed to a planned union between two people.

When birthday celebrants came out, information gathered suggested a woman was spotted wearing what looked like a lace made into a wedding gown with a veil, bridal fan and bridal purse while the other, acting as a man, was also costumed in a Nigerian outfit ready to be wedded.

However, the police moved in to disrupt the activity during which over 20 persons were arrested and subsequently sent to the Mpraeso Police for interrogations.

The suspects were said to have denied holding a marriage ceremony for the two ladies, adding that the event was a birthday party and not a LGBTQI+ event as being claimed by the police.

The police at this point reportedly asked them to produce their marriage certificates verifying that indeed they were celebrating their birthday.

The landlord of the residential facility used for the activities, according to reports, has been summoned by the chief of Kwahu Obomeng.

Meanwhile, Nana Efa Opinaman, in an interview, said his outfit will have to perform rituals to cleanse the town from any pending disaster.