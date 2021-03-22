Rapper Edem has waded into the ongoing LGBTQ+ debates where some gays and lesbians among others are fighting for rights to have sex-same unions in Ghana.

Speaking on Joy Prime’s Fresh Juice show, Edem said the orientation at home serves as a turning point for children if they will become part of the LGBTQ+ community or not.

He explained said from the way he was brought up by his parents, it would be apt for him to be a Christian; be a straight person among other things that would be expected from a man.

Edem, who has since released his new song dubbed ‘Favour’ featuring Sarkodie and Efya, said inasmuch as Ghana’s laws frown on LGBTQ+, no one should take the law into their hands to attack people of the rainbow colours.

Relationships involve a man and a woman. I mean the sign of creation means that, God breathed life into a man and a woman. This is what I tell everybody, nobody should do anything that does not conform to the laws of any land.

However, nobody should also take the laws into their hand to harm anybody physically, and this is my take.

Citing an instance, the rapper debunked the assertion that his daughter could wake up as an LGBTQ+ person because of how he brought her up.

My daughter won’t come to me, no she won’t come to me because people have orientation and so it is because of my orientation that is why I am straight, where I come from, how I’ve been raised, my faith and things that my parents believe in and it is the same orientation that I’m going to give my kids.

I can’t speak for them [LGBTQ+] because I wasn’t there. I can only speak my truth. I wasn’t in their home, their father can be a pastor I don’t know what his believes are so I can’t speak for them, but I’m saying that orientation is a key part of how people see things, because in my region there is no way a brother can marry a sister.

But I’m sure you can move out of that demography maybe go to another country and a brother can marry a sister, he said.

Edem said the fact that it is right and legalised elsewhere doesn’t mean it can be accepted as part of the norms in Ghana.

For my people it is wrong, in that demography it is right. If my orientation allowed that, I might also be seeing it like those people, so I am saying that my orientation has made me a straight person and I also believe that people have to respect the law of any land. He told Mauvie the Motivator.