Award-winning rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, has dropped rare photos of his adorable sisters.

The sisters have been identified as Hannah and Veronica.

It appears they have been out of Ghana for a very long time, hence Sarkodie could not keep calm over their reunion.

Sarkodie with sisters Hannah (Left) and Veronica (Right)

Photos sighted on Instagram captured the trio serve siblings goals in a lovely pose.

They beamed with smiles as the camera gazes at them in the rapper’s luxurious home.

Other photos captured the sisters in solo poses as they display their beauty.