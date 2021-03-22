Scores of pastors and prominent personalities on Sunday joined the national prayer day against Lesbians, Gays, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, I+ (LGBTQI+) agenda in Ghana.

This was at the Church of Pentecost, Burma Camp Worship Centre, in Accra.

The event was organised by the Ghana Christian Council and other Ecumenical bodies in collaboration with the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values.

It was an hour and thirty minutes long prayer marathon on the theme: Homosexuality, A detestable sin to God.

Scriptural references were from Leviticus 20:18, Romans 1:18-32 and 1 Corinthians 6:9-11.

Apostle Prof Opoku Onyinah, immediate past chairman of the Church of Pentecost and his successor, Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye were in attendance.

Others were Rev Dr Joyce Aryee and Executive Secretary of National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, Moses Foh Amoaning.

Several men of God were also in attendance to grace the occasion.

Scores of Ghanaians were also in attendance to pour their hearts out to God over the recurring matter.