Some individuals are plotting to use evil means to make the running mate of former President John Dramani Mahama for the 2020 polls, Prof. Naana Opoku-Agymang, go blind.

“People who never envisioned that she will become a potential Vice President are chasing her with darkness and blindness. She has to be extra careful about her eyes, they don’t want the National Democratic Congress to come to power because of her sake.” This is according to popular social commentator and spiritualist, Kofi Amoateng, variously called Onegod.

He, thus, cautioned Prof. Opoku-Agyemang to thread cautiously in her dealings.

Speaking on Oman Channel’s ‘Sumsum Mu Ahintasem’, the spiritualist also had a message for the Finance-Minister-designate, Ken Ofori-Atta.



He said aside the orthodox treatment, Mr Ofori-Atta, should find further solution in herbal treatment as there was more to the post-COVID-19 recovery complications than meets the eye.



“Karma says I should inform him that his recovery is not in America where he has gone to seek help. His healing is right here in Ghana. It is a spiritual sickness and that requires herbal treatment instead of orthodox treatment. He is not fully recovered, he shouldn’t think he has recovered yet and seek herbal attention when he returns to the country,” he claimed.

Watch video below:





