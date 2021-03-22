Ghanaian actress and TV personality, Joselyn Dumas, has wowed fans with new photos on social media.

The photos have the actress taking off her wig and showing off her natural beauty in cornrow braids.

In the photo, the actress wore a black crop top over a pair of green sweatpants with white lines by the side.

Standing inside a room in the first photo, she smiled happily and raised her leg in a funny pose for the camera.

In the photo, the actress, wearing the same outfit, lied down and supported her chin with her left hand. Sharing the photos, she noted that she had taken her wig off, adding that she does that sometimes.

“Wig Off!… Yes it’s like that sometimes,” she said.