Popular actress and on-screen personality, Joselyn Dumas, has shown off her latest figure in a new photo on social media and her fans cannot stop admiring her.

In the new photo of the ‘Adams Apple’ actress spotted on her official Instagram handle, actress Dumas was looking slimmer than she used to be some months ago.

The photo showed her working out tirelessly at the gym.

Her body goals started some time back when she announced to her teeming fans on social media that she was going to hit the gym.

She has been able to keep at it religiously for the past months and the result she is flaunting now is really admirable.

In the recent photo of the actress, she was seen in her gym clothes while still at the gym with a rather slim tummy and well cut out curves.

She appeared to have been taking a break from her workout session when she took the picture to share her weight loss journey with her ardent followers.