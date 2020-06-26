Ghanian actress, Joselyn Dumas, is one of the beautiful screen goddesses in Ghana and Africa as a whole. Her acting and beauty are not the only features that have helped her carve a niche for herself, she is also known for her stunning curvy body.

Well, the award-winning actress seems to not be happy with her body as she has shed weight.

A photo of Joselyn Dumas in February and June has taken over the internet.

In the photo, she looked skinny as she took six months to shed weight. From the photo, it can be seen that she has lost her iconic curvy shape.

The photo has caught the attention of Instagram users as they raise questions about her new look.

@jonesnanakofialexis preferred Joselyn’s old looks: “I prefer the old.”

@afriyievidayeboah is not enthused with the actress’ new looks: “It looks strange or could it be her hips are not natural.”

@eastlegonconfidential mocked Joselyn: “Ah so the phone too has slimmed down.” @blacklivesmatterblm2.0 talked about the actress’ weight loss: “Lost so much weight.” @vastydee had this to say: “While others are slimming, others are buying drugs to gain weight. What a world.”