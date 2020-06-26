Ghanaian actress and video vixen, Pamela Watara, will not stop amazing Ghanaians as she has taken over Instagram once again.

Pamela, who is noted for her heavy chest, has released a video from her closet.

She was captured in her bedroom showing off her dance moves as she joins the #showdemchallenge.

The controversial actress put her heavy chest on display as she shook them while dancing. Captioning the video, she wrote, “The #showdemchallenge is on. Nobody can beat me in this challenge. I dare anybody.”

As expected, Instagram users, who saw the video, couldn’t keep mute as they had this to say: @kolawski22: “Who will want to go to a challenge with you? I bet no other girl wants to carry these things upon their chest.”

@fidelisoffical: “How did your mama birth you with this kind of milk factory OMG.” @amoah2068: “Beautiful body sister.”

@j_a_g_17: “Absolutely beautiful.”

@ojuliusthecreator: “Wow! My favourite forever, but mooma you owe me follow back and I will be happy if you can follow me back.”

Watch video below: