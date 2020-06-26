The family of late Presiding Member of Oforikrom Municipal Assembly in Ashanti Region has appealed to the Ghana Health Service to make public, details of his Covid-19 status.

Media reports suggest William Kwabena Boateng died of Covid-19, just a week after his medical director brother at Kwadaso SDA Hospital in Kumasi passed and later tested positive for the virus.

Traumatised relatives, however, say they have received no official communication from the Ghana Health Service on the matter.

Spokesperson, Samuel Amofah Kodua, told JoyNews any further delay can impede contact tracing if indeed the man had Covid-19.