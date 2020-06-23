The presiding member of Oforikrom Municipal Assembly, William Kwabena Boateng, has died of Covid-19, doctors have confirmed.

The Assemblyman for Ayigya-Ahenbronum was the elder brother of the Medical Director of Kwadaso SDA Hospital who also died of the disease last week.

Mr Boateng, the first Presiding Member for Oforikrom Municipal Assembly, reportedly collapsed and was rushed to a private hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival at about 9 a.m. on Sunday.

News of his death hit the family which had gathered for the one week rites of the departed doctor.

Nhyira News sources at the Ashanti Regional Directorate of Ghana Health Services say the state has since taken over the body, initially deposited in a private morgue.

Mr Boateng, also known as ‘Agenda’, had been unwell for some time, even before the passing of his brother.

Checks reveal his samples were taken some days before his death. He died before he test results confirmed he was positive for coronavirus.

The late Dr Harry Owusu Boateng is direct brother of William Kwabena Boateng

Nhyira News sources say Mr Boateng voted in Saturday’s New Patriotic Party primary at Ayigya, identified as a hotspot for Covid-19 in the Oforikrom Municipality.

Sources say authorities at the Regional Health Directorate will supervise his burial after transferring the body from the private morgue to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue.

Mr Boateng was regarded as an all-round sportsman during his senior high school days at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Senior High School.

He remained an active member of the old students association, TECHSOSA until his demise after leaving school in 1992 .