The Takoradi Central Police has successfully rescued a 10-month-old baby after she was abducted by an 18-year-old neighbour.

The baby, identified as Rose Cobbina, was stolen from her mother at New Takoradi in the Western region.

Divisional crime officer of the Takoradi central police station, Saviour Ahiamadi, briefing the press, explained a frantic search led to the arrest of the culprit.

He further explained the mother of the toddler left the baby in the care of her neighbour to take a quick shower.

Upon her return, she realised the neighbour and her baby were nowhere to be found and a report was quickly made at the police station.

ALSO SEE

The suspect was later arrested in a hideout at Esiama in the Ellembelle District in the Western Region upon a search by the police.

Adding his voice, Assembly member for lower New Takoradi electoral area advised residents to be wary of persons living close to them, especially those they have no relations with.