The Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge) has clarified reports on the arrest of a young man purported to have stolen a baby.

Earlier reports on Sunday, December 17 was that, the man believed to be in his early twenties was nabbed red-handed while stealing a baby from one of the wards.

However, the hospital’s management has refuted the report, clarifying that he stole a phone at the HDU on-call room.

The statement further stated that the thief, who posed as a cleaner to gain access to the room, took the phone which was left on charge.

He was discovered by the phone’s owner, a nurse, who caught him while attempting to switch it off.

The nurse raised an alarm at the nurses’ station, and with the assistance of hospital security, the thief was apprehended.

The thief confessed to the crime.

The hospital management commends the vigilance of the nurses and the swift response of the security team.

This incident, they said, should serve as a stern warning to potential thieves.

Management emphasizes that the hospital is continuously monitored by 24-hour CCTV surveillance, and have implemented increased security measures.

Anyone caught engaging in unlawful activities will be subject to the full rigors of the law.