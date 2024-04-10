Former Medical Director of the Ridge Hospital, Dr Thomas Anaba, says Ghanaians are not interested in tracking the government’s projects but rather interested in the government initiating infrastructures.

His comment follows the launch of the Performance Tracker at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in Accra.

Speaking during the launch, the Minister for Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, stated that the platform is aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability in the execution of infrastructure projects across the country.

He described the Performance Tracker as factual, credible, and accurate, which will serve as a reliable mechanism for showcasing the progress and impact of infrastructure projects, thereby instilling trust and confidence among citizens.

But speaking on JoyNews’ The Pulse on April 10, Dr Anaba argued that whether the government’s Performance Tracker is modernized and aims to track projects, “That is not what the people want. What the people want is the infrastructure. That is what we want.

“You spend money to modernize a tracker, and you don’t spend money to put up the infrastructure, [it] will not be anything to Ghanaians. It is just money to the developer and nothing else,” he stressed.

Dr Anaba said this was not the first time a performance tracker was developed to track the progress of work.

He said that most of the projects listed on these trackers did not exist on the ground.

