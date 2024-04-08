The government will on Wednesday 10th April 2024 launch the Performance Tracker at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in Accra.

The tracker is designed to enhance transparency and accountability in the implementation of infrastructure projects nationwide.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the 2024 State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament on February 27 explained the platform will persistent issues regarding the accuracy and dependability of project representations.

The President emphasised that the Performance Tracker would function as a dependable mechanism for demonstrating the progress of infrastructure projects, thus fostering trust and confidence among citizens.

The event will be telecast live on several television stations nationwide and streaming platforms

