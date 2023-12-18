The Joy FM Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols unfolded with grace and jubilation, captivating attendees in a celebration of the yuletide.

Held at the Labadi Beach Hotel, the festival commenced with a ceremonial atmosphere, setting the stage for a night of musical enchantment and spiritual reflection.

The time-honored tradition, featuring nine lessons and corresponding carols, began with a gospel medley by the Grace Chorale International.

Renowned gospel musicians including, Joe Mettle, Perez Musik and Celestine Donkor each contributed their unique artistry to make the festival a success.

The festival’s unique blend of solemnity and joy created a space where loyal listeners of Joy FM and its staff came together to embrace the true essence of the season.

Notable moments included heartwarming performances by celebrated artistes, each leaving an indelible mark on the festive gathering.

The atmosphere, initially steeped in tradition, transformed into a lively celebration that echoed with the sounds of laughter, joyous cheers, and the shared spirit of togetherness.