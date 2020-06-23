Minister for Education, Dr Mathew Opoku-Prempeh, has been appointed to serves as a Patron of Asante Kotoko and the National Circles Council (NCC).

According to the NCC chairman, Christopher Damenya, this is in fulfilment of their Constitution which requires the appointment of high-profile personalities to serve as patrons for the club.

A total of 12 personalities have been named to serve on the Council, led by Dr Opoku-Prempeh.

Another high personality who has been named a Patron is Dr Emmanuel Bortey Borketey.

READ ALSO

Check out the full list of appointees in the letter below: