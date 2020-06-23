Over 100 final year students of the Sekondi College in the Western region were on Monday evening left stranded for close to three hours at the school’s main gate.

The students, most of whom had come from outside the Region, were seen with their personal effects lined up at the school’s entrance.

When 3news.com got to the school at 8:00pm, some of the students had gathered in groups with frustration on their faces and complaining.

According to the students, the security men at the main gate told them they have been instructed by the Headmistress not to allow any student in after 5:00 pm.

“I’m coming from Sefwi. I got here at about 5:15 pm. I came to meet four of my colleagues from Kasoa and Tarkwa. They told me the security men stopped them from entering. Because of what they told me I did not bother to try and enter. I joined them and we have been standing here since that time,” a student said.

One female student, who was visibly shaken, said she was afraid because of recent kidnappings in Sekondi-Takoradi.

“Some of my friends have left for town with their bags. I don’t know anyone here so what I intend to do is to get very close to the gate when it gets very late,” she said.

Daniel Nii Nortey, whose brother was among the students, told 3news.com that he received a distress call from his brother about the situation.

“When I came, it was not a pleasant scene. I saw a number of female students and I was very angry. Some of them had come from Enchi, Sefwi and other far away places. Some of them told me they were not aware of any announcement that they should not come to school after 5pm.

“But let’s put that aside, no matter what, they have come to school and so allow them after if there is any punishment, that should be later.”

After several calls to certain “high figures” in Sekondi-Takoradi, the gate was finally opened for the students.