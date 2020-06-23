The Yesizi community in the Mamprugu Moaduri District of the North East Region is in a state of mourning after a man allegedly hit his brother to death with a stick.

Bashiru, 48, allegedly clobbered Yaro, 29, with a stick following a violent confrontation at a drinking spot on Monday.

Yaro was rushed to the Community Health Centre but he was pronounced dead at 3:am on Tuesday.

His death angered community members who stormed the house of his brother to kill him in retaliation.

There was total chaos in the community as Bashiru was rescued by some elders and was sheltered at the chief’s palace.

A source told JoyNews, some youth in the area have massed up outside the chief’s palace in protest, demanding the man be released for them to also kill him.

The Assemblyman for the area, Abdul Rahman Alhassan, told JoyNews that the police were called more than three-hours ago but were yet to arrive in the community.

He said they were waiting for the police to come and take the man into custody, to avoid being lynched by the angry mob.

Several attempts by the JoyNews’ correspondent to reach the police in the area for their comment proven futile.

The entire district of about 45,000 population is manned by 15 police personnel with no police station.

The small number of personnel also lacks resources, especially for patrols and other security operations.

The district is noted for high incidents of mob justice and gender-based violence.

Many of these incidents have been blamed on the lack of adequate police presence in the area.