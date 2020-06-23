A former chairman of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Nana Sam Brew Butler, has stressed on why football must not resume anytime soon.

Following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the country’s football governing body has suspended all football activities with a final decision set to be made on June 30.

Stakeholders are currently crusading for the return of football with preventive measures following the return of European leagues.

The GFA, through its medical committee, has met with the government’s COVID-19 team and presented a proposal on how football could return possibly in an empty stadium and in a manner that was safe for all participants.

But Mr Brew-Butler sounded the warning bells that it was not safe to return at this moment and advised football administrators to put the health of their players over all other considerations.

Nana Sam Brew Butler

“All the precautions are being taken [by the state and stakeholders in the health sector] so why do they want to annul it,” he told GTV Sports Plus in an interview.

“I have a lot of sons playing football but I would stop them from playing should football return looking at the situation,” he said.

The Executive Director of Ghana Premier League side, Ebusua Dwarfs, also said if the clubs are itching to get the games to return at the various league centres and the GFA could guarantee the safety of all the players and match officials, he would support the idea.

“Although other leagues in Europe have started without spectators, we need to learn from what they have done and take key lessons from it before we can do something about starting the games,” he concluded.