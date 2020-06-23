Rapper Sarkodie and actress Moesha Boduong with their fathers
Rapper Sarkodie and actress Moesha Boduong with their fathers

Father’s Day was celebrated last Sunday across the globe and some of our favourite Ghanaian celebrities seized the opportunity to show off their proud daddies.

As such, fans have been served with the opportunity to see the fathers of Sarkodie, Joe Mettle and Moesha Boduong among others who celebrated their fathers on Sunday.

Check out pictures below:

1. Sarkodie celebrates his father and introduces his newborn son to the world.

2. Moesha Boduong: “My sugar daddy,my life. Happy Father’s Day to you daddy”

3. Joe Mettle and father

4. Stonebwoy with father and father-in-law

My Fathers, Men Live 👊🏾 #HappyFathersDay

5. Medikal’s father

Happy Father’s Day to the real Swag King Kong 👑

