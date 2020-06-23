Father’s Day was celebrated last Sunday across the globe and some of our favourite Ghanaian celebrities seized the opportunity to show off their proud daddies.
As such, fans have been served with the opportunity to see the fathers of Sarkodie, Joe Mettle and Moesha Boduong among others who celebrated their fathers on Sunday.
Check out pictures below:
1. Sarkodie celebrates his father and introduces his newborn son to the world.
#FathersDay Augustine Owusu Addo > Michael Owusu Addo > the “King” Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jr aka “MJ” 😊🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/mxD5l2mPLl— Sarkodie (@sarkodie) June 21, 2020
2. Moesha Boduong: “My sugar daddy,my life. Happy Father’s Day to you daddy”
Happy Father’s Day to the best dad .i love you .Dad you mean the world to me .As the years pass by ,I realize more and more just how lucky I am to have a wonderful dad like you .As you get older ,I want you to know that I am here for you , through thick and thin .I love you 💕daddies girl💕my heart beat 💕my life 💕my joy 💕I love you soo soo much 💕I will do anything to see you happy 💕Edward boduong ,I love you
3. Joe Mettle and father
4. Stonebwoy with father and father-in-law
5. Medikal’s father