Father’s Day was celebrated last Sunday across the globe and some of our favourite Ghanaian celebrities seized the opportunity to show off their proud daddies.

As such, fans have been served with the opportunity to see the fathers of Sarkodie, Joe Mettle and Moesha Boduong among others who celebrated their fathers on Sunday.

Check out pictures below:

1. Sarkodie celebrates his father and introduces his newborn son to the world.

#FathersDay Augustine Owusu Addo > Michael Owusu Addo > the “King” Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jr aka “MJ” 😊🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/mxD5l2mPLl — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) June 21, 2020

2. Moesha Boduong: “My sugar daddy,my life. Happy Father’s Day to you daddy”

3. Joe Mettle and father

4. Stonebwoy with father and father-in-law

5. Medikal’s father