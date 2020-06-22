Father’s Day on Sunday meant that pretty much everyone was posting photos of their dads and husbands on social media.

Even celebrities aren’t immune to it.

Michelle Obama posted an adorable photo of Barack Obama, with their two daughters Sasha and Malia on Sunday, with a heartfelt caption too.

In the caption, she said:

“Thank you for the way you love our girls—and all the young people in this country, no matter who they are or where they come from.”

We feel your warmth and generosity today and everyday. Happy #FathersDay, Barack! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HhDTjOZscz — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 21, 2020

The post on Instagram has over two million likes, with the majority of people in the comments wishing him a Father’s Day and calling him the ‘best president’.

President Obama had been back in the news recently, particularly as he spoke out about race relations in America during the ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests.