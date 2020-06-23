An Accra Circuit Court has granted bail to Apostle Kwabena Owusu Agyei, who threatened President Nana Akufo-Addo and Mrs Jean Mensa.

The Court judge, Emmanuel Essandoh, having heard his plea, granted him GH¢ 100,000 bail with three sureties.

Appearing before the court on Tuesday, the judge cautioned he is to report to the police every two weeks and also submit his passport.

Counsel for the accused, Victor Adawudu, making his case for the bail condition said the accused, Apostle Adjei is a good man with a pure heart.

Apostle Agyei was arrested during a live radio interview and remanded two weeks into police custody after a video of him using unprintable words against the President and the Electoral Commission went viral.

He was also charged with three counts–threatening a public official, offensive conduct and having in his possession, illegal drug which was reportedly recovered after his arrest.