The beleaguered pro-National Democratic Congress man of God, Apostle Kwabena Owusu Agyei, has spoken for the first time after his Rambo-style arrest.

In a one-minute, 22 seconds video seen by Adomonline, Apostle Agyei was heard answering questions from an official believed to be a national security operative.

He was heard answering questions on his church activities and whether he had licence or not.

The somber-looking Apostle was also heard answering questions on where he hails from and how many children he has.

It would be recalled that operatives of Security Security Tuesday morning stormed the residence of the tough-talking man-of-God and arrested him in Rambo-style for threatening the chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Jean Mensa in a viral video.

Watch video below for more: