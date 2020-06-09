The president of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), Rex Omar, has asserted that allegations made by musician Akoo Nana are coming from the depth of ignorance.

Akoo Nana, in one of his social media posts, alleged that Mr Omar had embezzled the outfit’s funds and should be held accountable by ‘secret-spilling’ Kennedy Agyapong.

The allegations have forced Mr Omar to go dirty on the musician, labeling him an uncivilised.

According to him, he is fully poised for every negativity as he learnt from the obstacles outgone president, Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour) faced.

“GHAMRO is not responsible for the success of every musician. It is a private entity based on membership. Who is Akoo Nana? He is just a frustrated guy looking for attention,” he said.

Capitalising on transparency and accountability, the GHAMRO president hinted the outfit is subject to periodic investigations by the Attorney General.