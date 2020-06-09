Musician-turned-pastor, evangelist Papa Shee, says he has prayed for a Coronavirus-positive patient to recover from the killer respiratory diseases affecting many across the globe.

Narrating his ordeal on Hitz FM‘s U Say Weytin segment with host Da Don, the man of God said he prayed through the phone for the person to get healed in the United Kingdom from Ghana.

When Da Don challenged him further, Papa Shee said he had also healed a mad man in Kumasi among other miracles that he had performed after accepting Jesus Christ 12 years ago.

Your Covid-19 that is affecting the world, I am not part of it. Its for the world. I have prayed for someone in London and the person recovered.

I have not come to be secular. Even in Kumasi, I prayed for a mad man to get well. I am not doing it myself, it is God.

I am not taking money so people don’t believe me. I don’t have a church for offertory. God called me 12 years now, I could have opened a church if I wanted, he said.