Music sensation Mzbel is back to claim her spot in the music industry as she lands a new record deal.

Grateful to Goodies Music International for believing her brand at 41 years, she expressed excitement to start crawling her way into the international market.

Making the revelation on Instagram, Mzbel said just when she thought her career was over, the record label knocked on her door in a bid to revive her ailing career.

The ’16 years’ hiplife artiste has pledged to inject more effort to make her new record label, Ghanaians and the world proud.

MzBel’s career span from 2004 when she released her first song, ‘Awoso me’, under the roof of Hush Hush Studios.

After becoming a household name in the industry, Mzbel set up her own record label, BelJam Records, but went silent shortly after.

She is, however, announcing her comeback with a loud bang and cautioned current musicians to look over their shoulders.