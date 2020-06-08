New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Gushiegu constituency in the Northern region, Dr Ziblim Iddi, has announced his withdrawal from the party’s upcoming primaries.

Dr Ziblim Iddi, who doubles as the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, disclosed this in a letter dated June 4, addressed to the General Secretary of the NPP.

The letter was also copied to the Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP, Chief of Staff at the Office of the President and National Campaign Manager.

Though he did not categorically state his reason for the withdrawal, he said he arrived at the decision after very broad consultations and deep introspection.

He further asked the party to withdraw his application and delete his profile on the Notice of Poll and ballot paper for the elections.

The primaries were originally scheduled for April 25, 2020, but were postponed due to the ban on public gathering amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the NPP, following President Nana Akufo-Addo‘s decision to ease the restriction in a nation’s address on May 31, 2020, has set June 20 as the new date.

