The National Identification Authority (NIA) has postponed its mass Ghana Cards distribution across the 16 regions of the country.

This comes after the NIA last week announced that it will from Monday, June 8, 2020, distribute over three million printed Ghana cards to applicants across the 16 regions of Ghana.

This was announced in a statement signed by the Head of Corporate Affairs, ACI Francis Palmdetti.

It said the decision to postpone the exercise was to enable the outfit to acquire adequate Personal Protective Equipment in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the distribution is expected to commence on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

The distribution of the cards have become necessary following the Electoral Commission’s decision to make it an acceptable document for the compilation of a new Voters Register.

Read the statement below: