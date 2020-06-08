Comic actor, Funny Face, has issued a one-week ultimatum to his wife, Ama Vanessa Anokyewaa to return his twin daughters, Ella and Bella, so he can take full possession of them.

Some few weeks ago, Funny Face alleged that, colleague actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, tricked his wife to run away with his kids though the latter has denied in a vehement manner.

According to the ‘Kasoa Trotro’ hitmaker, she left without his consent, adding that, people who are advising her to do such are “evil”.

In one of his Instagram videos over the weekend, Funny Face made it clear that he wants to give his children a better life because his wife isn’t working, hence cannot take proper care of them.

He has, therefore, given her a seven-day ultimatum or face his wrath.

AMA VANESSA ANOKYEWAAA If you give dis Children to me for me to give dem a better future, one day. You will be da same to benefit from dem. You are their moda… even if I cut my “dorlor“[penis]😀 sef … u are still their mother.

Am holding on soo much to dis videos because … am thinking abt da future of da kids as well. This will be da Last time iI will talk abt dis .. am given u 1 week to think abt it .. before I strike .. da Ball is in ur Court ..

Choose wisely I suggest u get new advisers .. da old ones u have are not helping[SIC], he said.